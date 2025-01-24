Previous
Proper view! by alliw
108 / 365

Proper view!

This is what the last photo should have looked like!
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Diana ace
Lovely night capture and scene, I love the colour reflections on the water.
February 3rd, 2025  
