109 / 365
Beavering About
I love this cheeky Beaver on the roof of one of the pubs in Appledore!
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
pub
,
sign
,
roof
,
beaver
