Tree knots by alliw
110 / 365

Tree knots

I saw this knotted tangled tree root wrapped around a railing and wondered how on earth it got like that!
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
32% complete

