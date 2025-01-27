Previous
Next
Crocheted squares by alliw
111 / 365

Crocheted squares

This is the church hall in Appledore with it’s cute little crocheted coverings. In the summer there is a whole under the sea crocheted extravaganza going on at the front it’s wonderful.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact