Spot the dog! by alliw
117 / 365

Spot the dog!

Billie was stood in this position for about half an hour! She barely moved. She was enjoying the sunshine 🌞.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
