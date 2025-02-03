Previous
Skeleton shot by alliw
118 / 365

Skeleton shot

I went outside at dusk to take a photo of the moon but somehow took this. It looks like the skeleton of a mystical beast! I think it’s possibly my metal garden chairs 🤣
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
32% complete

Photo Details

