Opposites attract by alliw
121 / 365

Opposites attract

I fell in love with this piece in a craft shop window in Appledore where we stayed a few weeks ago, so it had to come home with me! I think it is really clever how the potter has done this reverse reflection!
6th February 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
33% complete

