121 / 365
Opposites attract
I fell in love with this piece in a craft shop window in Appledore where we stayed a few weeks ago, so it had to come home with me! I think it is really clever how the potter has done this reverse reflection!
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
dog
,
reflection
,
pottery
,
reverse
,
spotty
