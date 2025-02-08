Previous
Snowdrops by alliw
Snowdrops

Our village churchyard is literally a carpet of snowdrops with a few yellow and purple crocuses poking through. It looks lovely this time of year. I do feel Spring is around the corner (hopefully)!!
8th February 2025

Alli W

I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
