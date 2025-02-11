Previous
Next
Mr Finch by alliw
124 / 365

Mr Finch

I spotted this lovely little finch when I was parking my car. It was quite tame and not bothered about people or cars.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact