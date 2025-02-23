Previous
Holly Berries by alliw
Holly Berries

I walk past this lovely holly bush every day and it always raises my spirits with its pop of bright red and shiny leaves.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
