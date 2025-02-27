Sign up
130 / 365
Catkins
I spotted these lovely fluffy catkin buds on my walk and loved the splash of colour on a very grey morning.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
1
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
133
photos
10
followers
20
following
36% complete
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
28th February 2025 7:48am
Tags
yellow
,
trees
,
buds
,
catkins
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
March 2nd, 2025
