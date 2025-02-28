Previous
Daffs by alliw
131 / 365

Daffs

Yay we finally have some daffodils in the village 😊!
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
36% complete

Diana ace
How wonderful, lovely shot of these beauties.
March 2nd, 2025  
