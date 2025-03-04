Previous
These boots are made for walking! by alliw
135 / 365

These boots are made for walking!

I found these little crocheted boots in a local sewing shop and had to buy them for my friends baby boy due in a few months time! I thought they were super cute.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
