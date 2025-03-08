Previous
Flying dog! by alliw
138 / 365

Flying dog!

This is Mollie my niece’s dog enjoying playing in the sea on our walk to a lovely pub which is only accessible across the beach! Zoom in and look at her face she is living her best life!
8th March 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
38% complete

