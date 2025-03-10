Sign up
Top of the World!
My family walked up Cnicht a mountain in Snowdonia which was my Dad’s favourite mountain to scatter some of his ashes as was his express wish. Couldn’t have picked a better day for it. Spectacular views💝.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
365
9th March 2025 3:37pm
mountain
view
scenic
top
