Top of the World! by alliw
140 / 365

Top of the World!

My family walked up Cnicht a mountain in Snowdonia which was my Dad’s favourite mountain to scatter some of his ashes as was his express wish. Couldn’t have picked a better day for it. Spectacular views💝.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
