Shadow play by alliw
141 / 365

Shadow play

We had a lovely walk today on Harlech beach. It was really sunny but very cold. I caught this as my husband threw the ball for our dogs. The sand dunes were glowing gold in the sun. The beach was deserted it was fabulous.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
38% complete

Photo Details

