Previous
143 / 365
Oars at the ready!
We have been to a lovely art decco restaurant in Criccieth today and these oars caught my eye! All the seating was covered in beautiful locally weaved wool creations too.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
0
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
143
photos
10
followers
20
following
39% complete
View this month »
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
13th March 2025 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
wall
,
colourful
,
oars
