Oars at the ready! by alliw
143 / 365

Oars at the ready!

We have been to a lovely art decco restaurant in Criccieth today and these oars caught my eye! All the seating was covered in beautiful locally weaved wool creations too.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Alli W

@alliw



