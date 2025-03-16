Previous
Camellia blooms
Camellia blooms

My neighbours have two huge pink Camellias at the front of their house they are in full bloom and absolutely beautiful. I am always very jealous!!
16th March 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
