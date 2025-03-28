Previous
Red Streak by alliw
Red Streak

I came across this piece of string someone had tied to the tree. It looked quite stark against the pale blossom. I hadn’t had anything red yet for rainbow month so I thought this would do!
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
