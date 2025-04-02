Previous
Octopussy!! by alliw
Octopussy!!

This is a huge metal octopus that sits on the side of a house in the narrow street where we are staying. I have always liked it!
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details

