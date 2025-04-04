Sign up
157 / 365
157 / 365
Dramatic Coastline
We are at Hartland Quay having a nice lunch looking at this view! Nice way to spend a Friday 😁.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
2
1
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
sea
,
rocks
,
clouds
,
coastline
,
devon
Diana
ace
Gorgeous scenery and capture.
April 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
At peace with the ocean
April 4th, 2025
