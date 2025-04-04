Dramatic Coastline

Previous
We are at Hartland Quay having a nice lunch looking at this view! Nice way to spend a Friday 😁.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Diana ace
Gorgeous scenery and capture.
April 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
At peace with the ocean
April 4th, 2025  
