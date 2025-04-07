Sign up
160 / 365
Come on Camelia
This Camelia bush in my garden hasn’t really done anything for a couple of years but this year it’s full of beautiful pink heads.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
blooms
pink
camelia
