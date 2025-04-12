Previous
Next
City centre architecture by alliw
165 / 365

City centre architecture

This is the Central Library in Birmingham which is a very interesting building and the big wheel added another dimension!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact