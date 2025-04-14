Sign up
167 / 365
Sunspot!
This is the Mailbox in Birmingham which is another amazing bit of architecture in the city. The sun was shining and lit up the corner of the building.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
city
,
architecture
,
mailbox
