Comfy Dog by alliw
168 / 365

Comfy Dog

Billie usually hates cushions and throws them all off the sofa when she gets on. So I was very surprised to see her cushion stash and one of my slippers!!
16th April 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot!
April 18th, 2025  
