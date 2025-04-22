Previous
There's a storm brewing! by alliw
There’s a storm brewing!

We had had a lovely sunny afternoon then suddenly the sky went black and these weird clouds blew in!
Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Chrissie ace
Fabulous sky! I can see a duck swimming by 😆
