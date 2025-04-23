Previous
Lilac by alliw
175 / 365

Lilac

There are quite a few lovely lilac bushes in our village. They remind me of my Nan’s garden as she had several.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
