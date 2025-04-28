Previous
Sunrise over the allotments by alliw
Sunrise over the allotments

I loved the way the sun filtered through the little fruit trees on this allotment
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
50% complete

