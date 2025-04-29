Previous
Sniffing the flowers by alliw
180 / 365

Sniffing the flowers

Pixie was very taken with this lovely display. The colour was amazing in the early morning sunshine.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
