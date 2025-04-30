Previous
Crescent Moon by alliw
181 / 365

Crescent Moon

We have had very clear skies at night recently so we’re able to see this beautiful bright crescent moon in all its glory.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
