Early evening drama! by alliw
182 / 365

Early evening drama!

We had the first cloudy evening for a good few days but the sun kept appearing every now and again. I thought this was beautiful.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
50% complete

