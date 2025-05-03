Previous
Clematis by alliw
Clematis

I have this fabulous clematis in my garden it’s the best it’s ever been!
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Alli W

Photo Details

Diana ace
How gorgeous they are, beautiful capture and colour.
May 5th, 2025  
