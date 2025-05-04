Previous
Kilimandjaro by alliw
185 / 365

Kilimandjaro

This plant has these beautiful white flowers in spring, red berries in the summer and then pink flowers in the autumn. It’s also known as a Japanese Snowball!
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful and interesting plant lovely shot and details.
May 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact