Purple Pom Pom by alliw
Purple Pom Pom

Alliums always intrigue me how they are a flower within a flower!
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Chris Cook ace
Lovely
May 9th, 2025  
