190 / 365
Pixie Poppet
We are back in Appledore for the weekend and went to our favourite cafe with a lovely garden. I looked down and there was Pixie framed by the flowers 😍. She is such a sweetie.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
dog
,
flowers
,
plants
bkb in the city
ace
Cute pic
May 10th, 2025
