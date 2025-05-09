Previous
Pixie Poppet by alliw
190 / 365

Pixie Poppet

We are back in Appledore for the weekend and went to our favourite cafe with a lovely garden. I looked down and there was Pixie framed by the flowers 😍. She is such a sweetie.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Cute pic
May 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact