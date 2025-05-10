Previous
The Four Amigos by alliw
The Four Amigos

This was only the second take! It’s amazing what the presence of treats can achieve! So we have Billie, Pixie, Ruby and Mollie. They had so much fun chasing each other around the garden.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
