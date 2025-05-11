Sign up
192 / 365
Me and my new friend
Pixie loves to carry footwear about the place we often get home to find shoes or slippers in random places. She brought this trainer out into my niece’s garden and has been sat with it for hours like it’s her new friend!
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
192
photos
11
followers
25
following
52% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
11th May 2025 9:00am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dog
,
garden
,
trainer
