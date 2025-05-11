Previous
Me and my new friend by alliw
Me and my new friend

Pixie loves to carry footwear about the place we often get home to find shoes or slippers in random places. She brought this trainer out into my niece’s garden and has been sat with it for hours like it’s her new friend!
11th May 2025 11th May 25

