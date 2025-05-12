Previous
Peonies by alliw
193 / 365

Peonies

My peonies are very beautiful this year. I love the contrast of the bright yellow centres with the gorgeous pink petals.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
