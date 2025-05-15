Previous
Copper Lily by alliw
196 / 365

Copper Lily

I have a few copper flowers in my garden now. A man in Appledore makes them so I get a new one each time we go!
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
