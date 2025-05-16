Previous
Quiet Space to chill by alliw
197 / 365

Quiet Space to chill

This little garden seating area is on one of the allotments in our village where I walk with my dogs most days. The owner has set up this up recently. These Irises are stunning too. Gorgeous place to sit and chill.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
