Blackbird by alliw
199 / 365

Blackbird

We have a nesting pair of blackbirds in the garden and now often see either of them foraging for bits to enhance the nest. This little fella was quite happy hopping about right in front of me .
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
54% complete

Photo Details

