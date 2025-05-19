Previous
Hanging bucket! by alliw
Hanging bucket!

A friend of ours gave my husband this old block and pulley so he got some rope and fashioned a new hanging flower basket with an old bucket he found in my Dad’s shed when we cleared it out! It’s filled with Begonias.
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
