Previous
Early morning roses by alliw
205 / 365

Early morning roses

We had a good shower during the night so all the roses were covered in raindrops this morning. This one is called David’s Star for my Dad who died on 12th June last year. It is so beautiful. I love roses.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Such a lovely rose, I love the colour
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact