Previous
205 / 365
Early morning roses
We had a good shower during the night so all the roses were covered in raindrops this morning. This one is called David’s Star for my Dad who died on 12th June last year. It is so beautiful. I love roses.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details
Tags
white
leaves
rose
raindrops
Judith Johnson
ace
Such a lovely rose, I love the colour
May 24th, 2025
