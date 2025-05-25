Sign up
206 / 365
Raindrops on roses …….and puppy dogs tails
I was trying to get a shot of the raindrops on these beautiful roses when Pixie photo bombed the shot! I like it so here it is!
25th May 2025
25th May 25
0
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
