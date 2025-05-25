Previous
Raindrops on roses …….and puppy dogs tails by alliw
206 / 365

Raindrops on roses …….and puppy dogs tails

I was trying to get a shot of the raindrops on these beautiful roses when Pixie photo bombed the shot! I like it so here it is!
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact