Finished wall

This popped up on my Amazon photos from a year ago today. It’s very poignant because my Dad was diagnosed as terminally ill after a very short illness and living with us. My husband Will and Dad had started this project the year before and Dad insisted he wanted to see it finished before he left us. So Will pulled out all the stops and got it done in a matter of days. Dad was very happy to sit and look at it in his final days. He was taken back into hospital on 30th May and passed away on 12th June. I think of him him every time I sit and look at it. Dad was very instrumental in the construction of our whole garden over the 25 years we have lived here so some of him is in every part of it which is why I love it so much.