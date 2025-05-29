Previous
Shiny happy roses by alliw
210 / 365

Shiny happy roses

This rose is called Our Dad in my Dad’s little memorial garden. I can’t believe how shiny these leaves are! It looks like they have been polished!
29th May 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...


Chrissie ace
Haha, fabulous polished leaves 🙃
June 2nd, 2025  
