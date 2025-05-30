Previous
Alstroemerias by alliw
211 / 365

Alstroemerias

I love Alstromerias as they last sooo long! These were in a bouquet my friend bought me recently and outlasted any of the other stems. I thought these were particularly pretty with the pink and the green. Not seen any like this before.
30th May 2025

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Chrissie ace
Gorgeous flowers, beautifully captured
June 2nd, 2025  
