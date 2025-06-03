Previous
Red Arrows again! by alliw
Red Arrows again!

This was on day 3 of the air show and I happened to be at home. They flew several times right over the roof of my house I could practically wave at the pilots!!! Because it was so cloudy they had to fly really low. It was amazing.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
