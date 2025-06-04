Previous
Red Poppies by alliw
Red Poppies

This beautiful plant is down on the allotments where I walk most days. They really caught my eye.
Alli W

I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
