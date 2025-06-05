Sign up
217 / 365
First strawberries
We have a little alpine strawberry plant in the garden which is in its second year. It’s crammed full of berries coming along this year. This was the first crop!
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
0
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
222
photos
13
followers
25
following
60% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
2nd June 2025 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
