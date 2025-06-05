Previous
Next
First strawberries by alliw
217 / 365

First strawberries

We have a little alpine strawberry plant in the garden which is in its second year. It’s crammed full of berries coming along this year. This was the first crop!
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact